Aided schools may move court against govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hinted at strong action against aided school managements in the state for irregular appointment of teachers by providing an inflated number of students, school managements are likely to seek legal recourse against the government. As part of this, the managements will hold a special meeting in the capital on Tuesday. They have also decided to hold a joint meet in the state soon.

Nasar Edarikode, secretary, Aided School Managements’ Association told TNIE, “We have not made any illegal appointments. The appointments were made at a teacher-student ratio of 1:30 as per the apex court direction and were done only after PSC appointments. Hence, the decision is against the SC verdict”.