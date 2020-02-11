Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Budget taxing already burdened realty, automobile sectors: Satheesan

While participating in the discussion on the state budget 2020-21, Satheesan said the choices of Finance Minister Thomas Isaac were perplexing and would further worsen the sectors.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan has come down heavily on the budget recommendation to extract more revenue from the automobile and realty sectors which were already hit hard by the economic slowdown.

While participating in the discussion on the state budget 2020-21, Satheesan said the choices of Finance Minister Thomas Isaac were perplexing and would further worsen the sectors. He said it was for the first time in the state’s history that a finance minister had cut down the annual plan size by Rs 3,000 crore. This, according to Satheesan, showed the far Right-wing leaning of Isaac. “By subverting the plan process, you are following the far Right-wing policies of the BJP government at the Centre. Both of you are interested in flaunting projects and not plan,” he said.

Satheesan said that the figures on revenue receipts and revenue deficit in the previous budget were a far cry from the revised estimate. The revenue receipts of Rs 1.10 lakh crore and revenue deficit of Rs 8,770 crore got changed to Rs 99,000 crore and Rs 17,474 crore respectively, he said.

Though Rs 6,000 crore was announced for Kochi, the actual receipt would be only Rs 2.5 crore, he said.
Former minister V S Sivakumar said the capital district was totally neglected in the budget. Not just this, most announcements in the previous budget for projects in Thiruvananthapuram remained on paper, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VD Satheesan Kerala budget
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp