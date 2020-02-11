Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Central station gets new parking lot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Addressing the parking woes of the passengers at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station, the parking facility has been extended to accommodate more vehicles. The area near the Thampanoor flyover which had turned into a dumping ground for construction waste has been cleared for parking four-wheelers.

Earlier, as per the request of commuters, the railway authorities had revamped the existing parking space at the station which can accommodate 76 cars.  The extended parking area can accommodate about 70 cars.

“Although an additional parking facility was opened due to the demand of passengers for accommodating cars, the available space was inadequate. So, we thought of converting the land near the flyover which had turned into a dumping site into a parking facility. A 2,000-square-metre land has been cleared for the purpose and made available,” said a railway official.

The official said that all the waste such as construction materials and plastic bottles were sent to shredding units. Vehicles found abandoned in the area will be kept for auction.

After the additional parking space, the Central station can now accommodate 146 cars. In the premium parking area, about 20 cars can be parked. At the Power House Road entry, there is a facility to accommodate about 30 cars. Around 400 two-wheelers can be parked at the Power House Road.
As illegal activities are rampant, the railway authorities are also constructing a compound wall. Construction of a shelter over the parking space is also on cards as vehicles are getting damaged due to exposure to the sun.

The parking area is being managed by Kudumbashree which had come up with a digital system comprising automatic entry and exit system for parking vehicles.Kudumbashree is planning to continue the use of digital software for parking management at the station.

