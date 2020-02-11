Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Centre should stop neglect towards state, says CPI

The Centre should stop its neglect and injustice towards Kerala, the CPI state council has demanded.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre should stop its neglect and injustice towards Kerala, the CPI state council has demanded. Referring to the drastic cut in the divisive pool of taxes, the CPI alleged that the Centre has been showing a step-motherly attitude towards the state due to political differences. The two-day CPI state council which began here on Monday, passed a resolution urging the Centre to stop the neglect towards Kerala.

“When the Union Government decided to grant Rs 5,908.54 crore to seven states for flood relief in 2019, no funds were sanctioned for Kerala. The BJP government seems to be under the misconception that the
central disaster relief fund is a favour given to the states. It’s the right of the states to get a just share of relief,” said the resolution.

Similarly, 30 pc of the state’s revenue comes from central grants or loans. Three pc of the state revenue is given as loans. This has been reduced along with other grants from the Centre. The GST arrears from the Centre have come to Rs 3,000 crore. This is also pending. In addition, the Centre has made clear that compared to last year, not even 35 pc of the central share will be given this time,” pointed out the resolution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp