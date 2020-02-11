Centre should stop neglect towards state, says CPI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre should stop its neglect and injustice towards Kerala, the CPI state council has demanded. Referring to the drastic cut in the divisive pool of taxes, the CPI alleged that the Centre has been showing a step-motherly attitude towards the state due to political differences. The two-day CPI state council which began here on Monday, passed a resolution urging the Centre to stop the neglect towards Kerala.

“When the Union Government decided to grant Rs 5,908.54 crore to seven states for flood relief in 2019, no funds were sanctioned for Kerala. The BJP government seems to be under the misconception that the

central disaster relief fund is a favour given to the states. It’s the right of the states to get a just share of relief,” said the resolution.

Similarly, 30 pc of the state’s revenue comes from central grants or loans. Three pc of the state revenue is given as loans. This has been reduced along with other grants from the Centre. The GST arrears from the Centre have come to Rs 3,000 crore. This is also pending. In addition, the Centre has made clear that compared to last year, not even 35 pc of the central share will be given this time,” pointed out the resolution.