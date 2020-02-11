Corp invites applications for internships

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation has invited applications from interested candidates for internships to manage a technology-based programme developed by Keltron to monitor various services provided by the civic body. Waste collection, transportation, waste management, segregation method, and dumping of garbage in public places are among the components that would be managed using the application. The three-month-long internship will be for youngsters.

The plan of the civic body is to recruit 100 candidates in each batch. Engineering graduates should provide proofs of their computer skills on their biodata. The civic body will be providing a certificate for those successfully completing the internship. Those interested can send their biodata before February 21 at the email address--cccproject@gmail.com or can hand it over directly at the Corporation’s Project Secretariat’.