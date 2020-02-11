Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nuclear imaging system to give impetus to diagnosis at Govt MCH

Facility will be of tremendous help in diagnosing brain and bone disorders, heart problems

Published: 11th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Disease diagnosis is set to get an impetus at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram as it will soon have a single-photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT) scan.

A nuclear imaging test, the SPECT scan uses a radioactive substance and a special camera to create 3-D pictures and helps a doctor to analyze the function of the internal organs of a patient.
The facility will be of tremendous help in the diagnosis of brain and bone disorders and heart problems. It is also expected that the scan will help detect certain types of cancers like brain tumours and cancers that affect the bones.

In the state budget 2020-21 an amount of `8 crore was allocated for setting up SPECT scan at the GMCH. “The main difference between a SPECT scan and imaging tests like X-rays is that while the latter shows what the structures inside one’s body looks like, the former produces images that show how one’s organs work. For example, the SPECT scan shows the doctor how blood flows to the heart or what areas of the brain are more active or less active,” said an officer with the GMCH.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said that SPECT scan will come up at the Nuclear Medicine Department of the GMCH. She added that the scan will be of great help in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer as the department addresses 15 types of cancer including thyroid cancer, lymphoma, leukemia, and others. “Nuclear medicine is a specialized area of radiology that uses very small amounts of radioactive materials, or radiopharmaceuticals, to examine organ function and structure. SPECT scan mainly involves two steps. First a patient will receive a radioactive substance through an injection. It is called a tracer. Then the SPECT machine will detect these radioactive tracer absorbed by a specific area of the body to create 3D images. SPECT scans are mostly safe. But it’s not safe for pregnant or nursing women,” added the officer.
Some of the scans that could be carried out through the SPECT scan include thyroid scan, parathyroid scan, nuclear cardiac scan, kidney scan, bone scan, brain scan, hepatobiliary and gastro internal scan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp