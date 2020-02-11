Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vidiyal: Tale of poachers turned eco-protectors

The short film explores the revolutionary method of contributory forest management and how the forest department and former poachers made it a success.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former poachers guard Periyar Tiger Reserve now. Honouring them, the Reserve has released a short film ‘Vidiyal’ that tells the tale of their transformation from a poacher to protector. The forest guards had formed ‘Vidiyal Pathukaapu’, an eco-development committee which helped reshape the lives of former poachers.

It revolves around the life of twenty-four poachers led by Aruvi which was stealing sandalwood from the forests. The gang  surrendered in 2009 before the Cheetah squad that was formed specifically to catch them and had requested for a means of livelihood while surrendering.

Then the forest officials, with the help of other agencies made them the guards of the same woods they stole from. Vidiyal Paathukaapu brought a sea change to forest management with residents close to the woods participating in forest protection. The ‘Periyar model’, as it is called became something that could be adopted across the country. The project became a success as villagers found a means of livelihood as they became part of the several eco-development committees formed there.

Raju K Francis is the writer and director of the film. Principal chief conservator of forests P K Keshavan inaugurated the first screening of the film at the forest headquarters. Raju K Francis is the DCF of Ernakulam Flying Squad. The film had members of Vidiyal Paathukaap acting in it with Pandyan playing the role of Aruvi. Range officers Joji John, Akhil Babu, beat Forest Officer Neethu S I, Cheetah squad members Kunjimon, Sebastian and master Muhammed Shafi also played key roles. In the event before the first screening,P K Keshavan also accepted an award from Skal International for International
Sustainable Tourism.

