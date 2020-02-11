Youth drowns in quarry pond

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 26-year-old youth drowned in a quarry pond at Kattayikonam near Pothencode here on Monday. The deceased is Rahul, son of Vijayan, a resident of Pothencode. He was running a home appliance shop named ‘ Rahul Agencies’.

The Pothencode police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to the police, the incident took place around 3 pm when Rahul and his three friends came to the spot for a bath. Rahul, who was swimming at a distance from others, lost foot balance at the deep portion of the pond. The others who were present at the spot alerted fire and rescue team. However, the body could be recovered only around 7 pm due to the depth of the pond.

The body has been shifted to the morgue of MCH. The body will be handed over to the relatives on Tuesday.