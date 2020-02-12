350 show their talent at Kids Athletics Championship

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 350 children participated in the District Kids Athletics Championship organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Athletics Association at the Central Stadium on Tuesday. Sprint hurdle shuttle relay, overhead back throw, forward squat jump and Formula-1 were some of the team events in which children in the age group of seven to 12 participated. District Institute of Education and Training (Attingal), Trivandrum Scottish School (Thundathil), Government UPS (Venjarammoodu), Sree Saraswathy Vidyalayam (Ooruttambalam) and Government High School (Vazhamuttom) were among the 10 schools that participated in the one-day tournament.

“Our aim was to create an interest in sports among children. The Kerala State Athletics Federation had also conducted two special classes for training coaches prior to the tournament,” said George Thomas, president, Athletics Association. According to K Ramachandran, secretary of the association, the children who bagged the first and second positions in the age group of 12 will be selected for the state and national-level tournaments.

Jincy Philip, P Ramachandran, Bobby Aloysius and K M Beenamol were some of the former Olympians who were present at the tournament venue to motivate the participants. According to Jincy, Thiruvananthapuram ranks first when it comes to participation in athletic meets. “About 3,200 athletes had taken part in the Junior State Athletics Meet held in August 2019. The majority of the athletes who had come for the event were from the city. Participation of more CBSE schools in the tournament was also a big plus,” she said. The former athletes are hoping that the championship will help in identifying the sporting talent from a young age. Endurance, strength, flexibility and speed are some of the basic abilities which will be developed in children.

“The tournament will help in cultivating their interest in sports. Regardless of the talent, interest towards the sport is required for them to be successful,” Bobby said. She also added that it was safer for children to play in the Kids Athletics Championship.