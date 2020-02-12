Customs seizes foreign currency at Trivandrum airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Customs officials seized foreign currency worth Rs 11.21 lakh from a passenger who was about to board an Air Arabia flight to Sharjah at the Trivandrum International Airport here on Tuesday evening. According to a senior Customs officer, the seizure was done on the basis of internal intelligence collected by a team of officers of the Customs Preventive Division, Trivandrum, at the airport.

The seizure included 10,000 Euro (Rs 7.69 lakh) and 5,000 US dollars (Rs 3.52 lakh). A case under relevant sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act and Customs Act has been lodged against the passenger.

The official refused to divulge the name of the passenger as it would affect further investigations. The seizure was carried out by a team headed by Superintendents Balraj Menon, Bindu V and Sanave Thomas.

The team comprised Inspectors Stalin J, Udayashankar and Assistant Sub Inspector Syed Zaheer.