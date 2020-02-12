Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Land records modernisation: Government to adopt best practices of other states

Thiruvananthapuram and Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam, where the best practices will be implemented. The study will be covered in a period of six to eight months.   

Published: 12th February 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an ambitious move, the state government has begun digitisation and renewal of land records which will aid in better data generation in the state. The survey, revenue and registration departments have already initiated efforts for the same. To make the process smoother, the state government has decided to assimilate the best and most effective practices adopted by other states in the modernisation of the land records. As a precursor to the work, a two-day seminar on ‘Land records modernisation: Best practices’ will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from Wednesday, which will introduce the officers with the best technology and practices adopted by the 11 states. Following this, the department will undertake a pilot study in Vanchiyoor in

Thiruvananthapuram and Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam, where the best practices will be implemented. The study will be covered in a period of six to eight months.   

Though the state government has set aside `14.6 crore for the work, the total cost can only be estimated after the formulation of the best practices to be adopted. Under this, the government aims to formulate special data online which include survey mapping. Data available with the three concerned departments will also be integrated in the process.

To aid the digitisation work, revenue officials have already undertaken resurvey of land in the state. Of the total 1,664 villages included, land survey has been completed in 907 villages. Of this, digital survey has also been completed in 86 villages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp