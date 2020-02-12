Land records modernisation: Government to adopt best practices of other states

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an ambitious move, the state government has begun digitisation and renewal of land records which will aid in better data generation in the state. The survey, revenue and registration departments have already initiated efforts for the same. To make the process smoother, the state government has decided to assimilate the best and most effective practices adopted by other states in the modernisation of the land records. As a precursor to the work, a two-day seminar on ‘Land records modernisation: Best practices’ will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from Wednesday, which will introduce the officers with the best technology and practices adopted by the 11 states. Following this, the department will undertake a pilot study in Vanchiyoor in

Thiruvananthapuram and Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam, where the best practices will be implemented. The study will be covered in a period of six to eight months.

Though the state government has set aside `14.6 crore for the work, the total cost can only be estimated after the formulation of the best practices to be adopted. Under this, the government aims to formulate special data online which include survey mapping. Data available with the three concerned departments will also be integrated in the process.

To aid the digitisation work, revenue officials have already undertaken resurvey of land in the state. Of the total 1,664 villages included, land survey has been completed in 907 villages. Of this, digital survey has also been completed in 86 villages.