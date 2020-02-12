Offensive graffiti in office elevators leaves techies in Trivandrum red-faced

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The techies in Technopark are forced to stand inside the lifts with their eyes closed these days. The interiors of lifts in buildings like Nila, Thejaswini and Bhavani are scribbled with offensive graffiti making the techies, especially women, embarrassed to use them. According to them, the graffiti used are similar to those seen in the toilets of theatres and bus stands. As soon as a new lift is installed, the interior will be damaged with offensive scribbles.

Rajeev Krishnan, executive member of Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of IT employees, scribbling of graffiti is becoming frequent in many of the lifts. “After being notified by a woman techie about offensive writings in one of the lifts six months back, we had complained to Technopark officials. Though they soon erased it, the writings soon reappeared. It's embarrassing when techies need to use the lifts. We believe that this is being done purposely and the writings are done at night when there are fewer employees on the campus. This isn’t acceptable for a campus like Technopark,” he said.

The techies complain that the absence of security cameras inside the lifts is encouraging the perverts to do it repeatedly. The graffiti is mostly in Malayalam.

“Whenever a new lift is installed, the interior will be damaged in two-three weeks. If there’s a camera inside the lift, the offenders won’t do this. Such acts are done by people with a particular mental state. They should be found and exposed so that they never do this in Technopark or other places. With such kind of activities, the safety of woman techies is also at stake. Hence, installing cameras will help in finding the offenders and ensure security,” said an employee of a multinational corporation.

Members of the Prathidhwani Women Forum have asked the woman employees to report if they see any offensive writings in lifts. “Many woman techies are forced keep their eyes closed while in the lifts. Though we had complained earlier, it is being repeated. The offenders need to be found out. It is embarrassing,” said a forum member.