Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

UDF protests faltering Killiyar City Mission

The city corporation has now come under scrutiny for the alleged lag in Killiyar City Mission.

Published: 12th February 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has now come under scrutiny for the alleged lag in Killiyar City Mission. Opposition UDF held a protest on Tuesday in the city alleging that the civic body was neck deep in corruption with regard to the project and had misappropriated funds in the name of the mission. UDF councillors and other leaders demanded that the second round of cleaning should be done immediately in the civic body limits and demanded an investigation into the alleged corruption.

Aimed at cleaning, rejuvenating and reclaiming Killiyar and its banks, the project was launched a couple of years back with the corporation led Killiyar City Mission responsible for its part of the river and Nedumangad block panchayat led ‘Killiyar Mission’ being responsible for its. While the ‘Killiyar mission’ is set to complete its part of the 22-km-long river on Friday with active participation of 25,000 people from Vazhayila in Karakulam panchayat to Karinjathi Moola, the origin of Killiyar, the city mission allegedly hasn’t moved past announcements.

“The cleaning was not done successfully the first time around. They have not even closed the pipes that bring waste water into the river. There should be immediate action on this front and the Killiyar City Mission needs to move forward,” said Anil Kumar, UDF councillor, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Terming the allegations baseless, Mayor K Sreekumar said Killiyar City Mission was a project undertaken by the city corporation in its budget.“As of now, cleaning works are under way using machinery in key areas including Manikandeshwaram where people won’t be able to do the cleaning work. Geo textiles will be used to protect the banks,” he said

“I would also like to know how corruption is possible in a project under the 2019-20 budget with an implementing officer. Killiyar City Mission has a budget of `50 lakhs to clean using machinery,” the mayor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp