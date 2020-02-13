Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Capital to soon get a junior bicycle mayor

The title will be given in the convocation ceremony on the same day by Mayor K Sreekumar.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come June and the capital will be the first city in Kerala and the third in the country to get a Junior Bicycle Mayor selected among cycling enthusiasts between the ages of 12 from 16 studying in school within  city corporation limit. The Junior Bicycle Mayor is tasked in promoting cycling among students in the city. The honorary position is for one year.

“The Junior Bicycle Mayor will be the ambassador of cycling among bicycle brigades of the city corporation and will get opportunities to represent the city in national-level cycling promotion events. They will give a push to sustainable transport and also increase awareness about road safety rules. They will also work to make the city safer for children to commute on cycles,” said Prakash P Gopinath, Bicycle Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram.

The staff coordinators of ‘Bicycle Brigades’ of Thiruvananthapuram corporation, which is active in 20 schools, can nominate two students - one boy and a girl - for selection. Candidates will be short-listed by the Bicycle Mayor based on the activity points scored by the students during the summer vacation.  
“The selection will take place on World Environment Day on June 5 in an open meeting where the short-listed candidates will present their ideas before an eminent jury. The selection will be made based on the vision they have,” said Prakash.

The title will be given in the convocation ceremony on the same day by Mayor K Sreekumar. The programme is being implemented as part of a global initiative, The Bicycle Mayor and Leaders Network, which is endorsed by BYCS, a social enterprise which aims at transforming cities with bicycles. The implementation of the project is supported by the corporation and Indus Cycling Embassy.

Activities for the contestants
Organise a cycling workshop with the Bicycle Mayor of the city in the student’s school.
Give a 10-15-minute presentation on the benefits of cycling during the school workshop with Bicycle Mayor.
Organise a ride with your friends and family
Introduce new friends to cycling
Introduce a parent or any new adult, family member or neighbour to cycling
Teach someone how to cycle
Publish an article/ drawing/ photograph based on cycling in any magazine or newspaper
Ride to school or tuition on cycle
Do the above in a month

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp