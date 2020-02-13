Corp to relaunch door-to-door waste collection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With local body elections around the corner, the corporation is expediting procedures to revive door-to-door waste collection in the capital. The civic body has already launched waste collection from 100 homes in the Jagathy health circle and now the authorities are planning to expand the service to other parts of the city as well. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had pulled up the civic body for not implementing door-to-door waste collection which is mandated by the solid waste management rules.

An official of the civic body said that the door-to-door collection service would be expanded to other health circles within a few weeks. Currently, the civic body has community aerobic bins at 54 locations in various parts of the city and processes are ongoing to set up aerobic bins at 143 more locations.

“We have invited an EOI (Expression of Interest) from service providers to facilitate the expansion of door-to-door waste collection service. Currently, we are not collecting any fees from households. The government has issued an order fixing a monthly fee of `800 for collecting waste from each household. We have workers at all health circles who will be deployed for waste collection from households as per request by residents,” said the official. The official said that the civic body is on the path of sustainable waste management.

“Now we are forced to depend on service providers. They will be collecting waste and transporting outside the district or state. Our aim is to become self-sufficient. We will be installing 1,000 more aerobic bins as part of the decentralised waste management project. Once the system is in place we will be able to dispose of the entire waste generated in the state capital,” said the official.

“We are obliged to provide this service to the residents. We have strict orders from NGT too. The civic body will continue to promote the decentralised waste management initiative. There are certain areas in the city where waste disposal is a problem and we will be initially focusing on such hot spots,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

