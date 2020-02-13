UDF walks out over rising crimes against women, children

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF MLAs staged a walkout in the Assembly over the denial of an adjournment motion moved by Shanimol Usman demanding discussion on the rising atrocities against women and children. The MLA blamed police inaction for the rising crime rate. She spoke about the murder of women at Vellarada and sexual assault on a student at Nedumangad. “The Women’s Commission is hesitant to take cases involving CPM workers. The number of cases is rising because the Child Welfare Committee stands for both the accused and the victim,” she said. She accused the government of being silent on the alleged rape and murder of two siblings in Walayar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the number of cases being registered has gone up as more people are willing to lodge a complaint and it was due to successful awareness campaigns. He said a special team under range IG would investigate cases against women and children. He also assured MLAs of starting more women police stations in all districts.