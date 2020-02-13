Unhygienic swimming pool poses threat

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rajeev Gandhi swimming pool in Pallichal, the only swimming facility in the state- perated by the grama panchayat, is in a dire condition and continues to await the attention of the authorities concerned.

More than 100 people use the pool daily. Over the years, the facility has deteriorated due to lack of maintenance. Sources said that the water in the pool is changed only occasionally. They said that filtration units are non-functional which in turn makes users more prone to communicable diseases.

“Although the swimming pool meets international standards, it is not maintained regularly. The cleaning staffers are inexperienced and lack the scientific knowledge to clean the pool. Users have complained of skin issues due to the continuous exposure to impure water,” said Beeji S J, a regular swimmer at the pool. Children suffer from respiratory issues due to the wrong quantity of chlorine or bleaching powder is used, he said.

Another swimmer said that the floor tiles are broken, making swimmers prone to injuries.

Also, a mini gym is essential as several swimming enthusiasts arrive at the pool to practice during tournaments.

A facility has been built on the premises at an estimated cost of C40 lakh but is unsuitable. “The condition is so bad that the coach had to take the students to a nearby lake for practice,” he said.However, the authorities concerned have claimed that the swimming pool is maintained regularly. “We have not received any complaints. A motor is dysfunctional but we have called for tenders and it will be fixed soon,” said Mallika Vijayan S, president, Pallichal panchayat.