Water Authority to hold adalats in all districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an aim to improve upon the services provided to customers and increase the department’s revenue, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is all set to hold revenue adalats in all districts. Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty instructed the KWA to hold adalats for the officials concerned and address issues faced by the consumers directly.

Complaints regarding the calculation of water tax when water was not being supplied or when the meter was not functional, issues related to non-functional meters, fine for water tax arrears, revenue recovery, billing issues with domestic and non-domestic connections, complaints pending with KWA, issues under consideration of the court and leakage benefits among other issues will be addressed through the adalats.

Government offices can also utilise the adalat. Those who wish to take part in the adalat in Thiruvananthapuram can contact the office of the executive engineer concerned and submit the application. The date and location of the adalat will be informed at a later date.

All applications should have the consumer number of the applicant, address, pin code and phone number. These applications will be considered for adalats to be held in the February-March period.