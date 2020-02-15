A ‘pachathuruthu’ at Pangodu police station

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fallow lands in the city identified by local bodies have slowly started turning into green spaces as part of Pachathurathu, an initiative of Haritha Keralam Mission. Over 30 cents of land adjacent to the Pangode police station have been turned green as part of the initiative. This is the first time the project is being implemented on the premises of a police station. Earlier, this project was implemented in 68 local bodies in the district.

The ‘Pachathurathu’ at Pangode police station has been jointly executed by Pangode grama panchayat, circle inspector Suneesh, other officers and the members of the Haritha Keralam Mission. “These green spaces are created with the aim to fight climate change. Trees are being cut down in large numbers for several purposes. The idea behind Pachathurathu is to develop a green space in every local body and make it a movement with the support of the local body,” said D Humayoon, district coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission.

From five cent plots to vacant lands, these spaces are being used for the project with the help of a high-level committee which comprises members of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, Agriculture Department, voluntary organisations and Haritha Keralam Mission.

The features of each Pachathurathu depends on the location, size of the land and the availability of water. Walkways and shelters made from bamboo are also created depending on the available space.

“Wild trees, native species, medicinal plants and fruit trees have been planted on the premises of the police station,” said Humayoon.

To ensure that the plants are not destroyed, the patch of land is surrounded by bamboo and small trees as a protective fence, he said.

Pachathurathu was first implemented in Pothencode panchayat which has now turned into a micro forest with indigenous plant species.

Kodumon grama panchayat has become the first complete ‘Pachathurathu’ panchayat with almost 26 green belts developed in 18 wards. “We hope to implement the project in all local bodies in the district and make it the first complete ‘Pachathurathu’ district in the state,” said the district coordinator.