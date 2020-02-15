When an action research project altered their daily commute

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of their action research project, a group of psychology students of MG College had taken up the case of the foot-overbridge at Vazhuthacaud which is unused by the students of Cotton Hill School in the capital. The psychology students carried out a survey and observed the behavioural pattern of the school students, around 5,000 of them, who prefer to cross the road which witnesses heavy traffic than use the bridge.

Aparna Raj A, one of the researchers, said that they observed the students during the morning and evening hours. “We observed that the majority of them didn’t use the foot-overbridge which was set up to ensure the safety of pedestrians and students. We launched an awareness campaign and prepared posters which were kept for display at the open-air auditorium inside the school campus,” said Aparna. She said that most of the students were hesitant to climb stairs due their heavy bags.The research was held from January 6 to January 22.

“We distributed badges and chocolates to students who eventually used the bridge. From the research we gathered that students preferred crossing the road in groups rather than using the bridge,” said Aparna.

The students organised awareness classes for the Student Police Cadets and National Service Scheme volunteers of the school.

Merlin Nancy, Anagha B Murukan, Ardra S, Kailas B H and Rahul A S were among the other students who were part of the research project.