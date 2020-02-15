Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

When an action research project altered their daily commute

A group of pyschology students educated the pupils of Cotton Hill School to use the foot-overbridge which ensures their safety

Published: 15th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Schoolchildren who began using the foot-overbridge were given badges and chocolates

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of their action research project, a group of psychology students of MG College had taken up the case of the foot-overbridge at Vazhuthacaud which is unused by the students of Cotton Hill School in the capital. The psychology students carried out a survey and observed the behavioural pattern of the school students, around 5,000 of them, who prefer to cross the road which witnesses heavy traffic than use the bridge.

Aparna Raj A, one of the researchers, said that they observed the students during the morning and evening hours. “We observed that the majority of them didn’t use the foot-overbridge which was set up to ensure the safety of pedestrians and students. We launched an awareness campaign and prepared posters which were kept for display at the open-air auditorium inside the school campus,” said Aparna. She said that most of the students were hesitant to climb stairs due their heavy bags.The research was held from January 6 to January 22.

“We distributed badges and chocolates to students who eventually used the bridge. From the research we gathered that students preferred crossing the road in groups rather than using the bridge,” said Aparna.
The students organised awareness classes for the Student Police Cadets and National Service Scheme volunteers of the school.

Merlin Nancy, Anagha B Murukan, Ardra S, Kailas B H and Rahul A S were among the other students who were part of the research project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp