Chargesheet submitted against 19 accused

The chargesheet said that there are 19 accused in the case. Six accused in the case have been charged with attempt to murder (section 307) of the Indian Penal Code.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: University College student Akhil Chandran was stabbed by SFI activists R Sivarenjith and N Naseem following a provocation after the SFI district committee censured them for damaging Akhil’s motorcycle, the Cantonment police stated in its chargesheet pertaining to the University College stabbing case which was submitted to the Judicial First Class Magistrate on Saturday. 

The chargesheet said that there are 19 accused in the case. Six accused in the case have been charged with attempt to murder (section 307) of the Indian Penal Code. The chargesheet was submitted six months after the incident was reported. Earlier, the police came under criticism over the delay in submitting the chargesheet. In October last year, Sivarenjith and Naseem were released on bail. They had served three months of  imprisonment. 

The incident took place on July 12 last year. The stabbing of the third-year degree student had invited an avalanche of criticism against the way in which the SFI has been functioning in the college. Incidentally, Siavrenjith and Naseem were also involved in the missing university answer sheets case. In that case, the police are yet to submit the chargesheet. 

