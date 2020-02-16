LSG polls: CPM to highlight budget proposals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the run up to the local body polls, the CPM will come up with a slew of initiatives to be implemented by the three-tier panchayats in addition to a ten-point programme based on the budget proposals. The party has decided to conduct wide campaigns based on budget proposals for the polls. A slew of popular and people-friendly initiatives including the budget hotels through Kudumbashree, welfare pensions and palliative care schemes, will be given special focus. Efforts should be taken to implement these schemes before Onam, the party has decided.

A number of people-friendly schemes announced in the state budget - which can be implemented through the local bodies - will be rolled out on a war-footing. The CPM state committee which met here on Saturday decided to direct the left-ruling local bodies to run these schemes without delay. In left ruling panchayats these initiatives will be carried out without delay. The party will also intervene to run these schemes in other local bodies.

The panchayats will be asked to speed up the Kudumbashree run budget hotels which offer `25 meals. Cleanliness status for local bodies, elders’ clubs, planting of one crore saplings and palliative care schemes are part of the initiatives to be implemented, said sources. The budget proposals where the local bodies have a major role to play will be given focus. The left ruling local bodies will be asked to implement it soon.

Voters’ list row

The CPM state leadership has decided to support the election commission’s stand in the electoral roll row. The party does not want the local body polls to be delayed. “The party has no issues in following the HC verdict. The election commission has pointed at practical difficulties in using the 2019 electoral roll for Lok Sabha polls - which was prepared on the basis of booths - for the local body polls. Otherwise the party is open to following the court verdict,” said sources. Issues related to the CAG report and related controversies did not come up for discussion at the meet.