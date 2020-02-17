Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Injured woman left unattended on road; Kerala police turn up half an hour later

The driver of the KSRTC bus got down and ran away from the spot.

Road accident

A KSRTC bus hit the scooter from behind, throwing Fathima on the road and injuring her.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 21-year-old woman who was hit by a KSRTC bus was allegedly left unattended for nearly 30 minutes at Aristo junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The accident took place around 3.00 pm when the victim, Fathima, 21, a resident of Vembayam,  was traveling on her scooter along with her friend Simy to Thampanoor.

A KSRTC bus hit the scooter from behind, throwing Fathima on the road and injuring her. The driver of the KSRTC bus got down and ran away from the spot. Meanwhile, Simy who was unhurt tried to call for help, though no one came forward.

Though the Thampanoor police station is situated 50 metres away from the spot, police responded after half an hour, sources said. The Thampanoor police took her to a private hospital. The girl has been shifted to an Intensive Care Unit where she underwent six surgeries on the hip and leg. The hospital authorities said her condition is stable. Meanwhile, the Thampanoor police refuted the allegations and justified its action.

“We reached the spot as soon as the accident occurred. In fact, we had taken her to the hospital in our vehicle. We have traced the KSRTC driver and seized the bus. It is the duty of the driver to take her to a hospital. However, we have carried out the proceedings without any delay,” said S Ajayakumar, Thampanoor CI.

