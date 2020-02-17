Man, neighbour found dead; suicide suspected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of a suicide pact, a man was found hanging in his residence and a woman who was a neighbor was found dead on the floor in her house at Attingal on Sunday.

The deceased are Shinu, 38, son of Krishnankutty Nair, Mani Mandiram, Kaduvayil, Attingal and Santhikrishna, 36, daughter of Prasanna, Krishnavilasam, Kaduvayil, Attingal.



The Attingal police have registered a case and a probe will begin soon.

According to the police, relatives and local residents alerted the police around 1 pm.



Shinu was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom while Santhi was found lying on the floor with a shawl tied around her neck. Shinu’s body was found by his wife while Santhi’s body was found by a relative.



Santhi’s husband is working in West Asia and she had been living with a relative. The police suspect a connection between two deaths which happened around the same time.

However, the police said a probe will begin after the post-mortem examination, to be held on Monday. An inquest was completed and the bodies have been shifted to the morgue of the medical college hospital.