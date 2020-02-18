Brace for rising temperature

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The city is reeling under sweltering heat as the mercury level soars even before the official onset of summer. The daytime temperature has been higher than normal with the city recording an average heat index ranging from 40 to 45 degree Celsius in the past week. In 2019, a total of 1,600 heat-related incidents had occurred in the state, of which 800 were sunburn and sunstroke cases. This year, according to officials, the state started experiencing high temperatures from the last week of January. The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has predicted a two- to three-degree rise in average normal temperature in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Fahad Marzook, hazard analyst of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), said the state began experiencing high temperatures in the last week of February in 2019. The authority has prepared a heat action plan based on national guidelines which will be invoked in the state this year. The state government had declared the heatwave as a state-specific disaster in 2019.

“The temperature has touched 37 degree Celsius in many parts of the state. We have already issued advisories to the public and we provide updates via social media platforms around 1 pm everyday,” said Marzook. With final examinations in schools around the corner, the KSDMA has issued strict directives to the education department to ensure the availability of drinking water, fans and proper ventilation in exam halls.

Additional Professor of Medicine and Haematology Dr Hari Krishnan R of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College said exposure to extreme temperatures might turn dangerous for high-risk groups, especially the elderly, children and those with health issues. “Ensuring adequate fluid intake and avoiding harsh UV rays are the only ways to protect oneself. Those experiencing burning, itching and pain in the affected areas should seek immediate medical help,” said Hari Krishnan.