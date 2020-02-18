Country’s first Malayalam internet radio station set for launch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Quirky Malayalis came up with a saying ‘wherever you go in the world, there will be a malayali’. True or not, soon there will be a Malayalam internet radio you can access from anywhere in the world – ‘Radio Malayalam’ – with an apt tag line, ‘Evideyellam Malayali, Avideyellam Malayalam’. A 1:37-minute magical jingle that invokes the love of malayalis for their mother tongue by calling it ‘Amma Malayalam’, successfully delivers how the language aligns with the people of Kerala on many fronts.

The jingle is sung by Bijibal and Soumya Ramakrishnan with lyrics by Hari Narayan. The radio will be launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday at the Ayyankali Hall at 2 pm. The ambitious project is touted to be the first regional language internet radio in the country. The radio will be made available in 150 countries across the globe through the website www.radiomalayalam. in or via the mobile application ‘Malayalam Mission.’