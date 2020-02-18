Fruit vendors and juice stall owners strike gold this season

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With temperatures rising over the last week, fruit vendors and juice stalls across the city are witnessing a steady flow of customers. According to Udayan K, a watermelon seller at the Connemara market (Palayam), the demand for both the normal and ‘kiran’ variety watermelons has been on an increase for the past one month.

“At least 1,000 kg of watermelons are sold daily. The watermelons that we sell are of better quality than the ones sold by the supermarkets,” he said. In most fruit stalls, the watermelons are priced between Rs 20 and Rs 25. However, currently, the demand is more for cool drinks (carbonated) over fruit juices.

Santosh C A, a fruit juice seller, said: “We are hoping that business will improve by March.”

The hot weather has also played its part in reviving the business of tender coconut vendors in the city. The roadside coconut stalls have been witnessing a boost in sales for the one last week. Sujith S, owner of a roadside coconut stall in Thycaud, said: “Presently, we are able to sell at least 150 coconuts daily. We are expecting a further rise in sales for over two months from March.”