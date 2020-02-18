Jail inmates make ‘chiratta thavis’ for Attukal Pongala

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Attukal Pongala approaches, the city is busy prepping for the same with wayside shops displaying pots of different shapes and sizes. However, this time, along with the native vendors, inmates of Poojapura Central prison have also contributed their share. They have begun making ‘chiratta thavi’, spoons made with coconut shells and sticks.

After its successful endeavour with ‘jail chappatis’, a beauty parlour and petrol pump run by prisoners who have completed their jail term, the Poojapura Central Prison has embarked on this new venture. “Besides giving training in manufacturing bags and shoes, the inmates are also taught many innovative skills. This is the first time the inmates are making ‘chiratta thavi’ for Pongala. They have already started making them and hope to sell the same before the festival,” said Ratheesh R P, assistant superintendent Grade 1 of Poojapura Central Prison.

The coconut shells have been procured from the jail premises itself. The ‘chiratta thavis’ are being made by five jail inmates who plan to make about 1,000 ‘thavis’. About 200 coconut shell-based spoons have already been made. “We are yet to fix the price of the spoons as we are waiting to complete the target of 1,000 spoons,” said Ratheesh. Besides these, there is also a leather unit in the jail compound where the inmates are being trained to make casual footwear.