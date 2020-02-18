Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Oppn alleges corporation raids a cover-up for illegal activities, wonders why no follow-up

The opposition fronts in the city corporation – BJP and UDF – have alleged that the raids on illegal constructions and encroachments were a mere cover-up act.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition fronts in the city corporation – BJP and UDF – have alleged that the raids on illegal constructions and encroachments were a mere cover-up act. The city corporation had carried out raids in the past month to identify illegal constructions done to convert parking spaces and the various encroachments on footpath and identified 32 cases from three regions including Kowdiar and Kuravankonam. However, no follow-up action has been taken since then.

“The raids were launched with much pomp. We did not see any follow-up action and it is a shame because people were hopeful of some sort of solution to the problem,” said Anil Kumar D, a UDF councillor. BJP councillor and leader M R Gopan said that the raids are a cover-up to help people.

“This is all a build up for a bigger scam. They identify such cases which later come in the adalats and get official clearances, thus legalising the illegality. Adalats are meant to curb illegal activities, and not to let people utilise them in other ways,” he said. The second set of raids of the corporation are underway, according to corporation officials. Once raids are completed, the next step includes cross checking the data provided by the offenders with the details available with the civic body. However, the deadline to finish the second round got extended. The issue will be raised at the corporation council meeting on Tuesday.

Health officer’s issue to be raised

Health Officer A Sasikumar’s suspension and subsequent return to service had sparked controversies at the time. He was suspended from service for allegedly covering up a letter sent by Pollution Control Board (PCB) from the other officials in the corporation. Later, when it was raised in a council meeting that his suspension will be recorded in the service book, both UDF and BJP had opposed the move. “The corporation secretary is moving forward with the marking of the suspension in his service book despite it not being approved in the council. We will question this at the council meeting on Tuesday,” said M R Gopan, BJP councillor.

