Soon, jungle camping at Ponmudi

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Backpackers and trekkers have a reason to cheer up with the Forest Department gearing to launch jungle camping at the Ponmudi hill station. If all goes as planned, adventure lovers can camp amidst the lush forest of Ponmudi and enjoy the night wilderness.As part of the new eco-tourism project being prepared by the Forest Department, the authorities have proposed to set up 10 huts inside the Ponmudi forest to woo more trekkers and tourists to the popular hill station in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to official sources, the proposal would be soon submitted to the Government of India. “Without the approval of the Centre, we will not be able to go ahead with the project. Currently, the forest department does not provide any accommodation facilities for tourists. The plan is to set up 10 eco-friendly huts. The camping site is being planned at the deer park. We will be providing fencing to ensure safety for the campers and will be able to accommodate 10 families at a time,” said a source.

The official said that the plan is to revive the eco-tourism infrastructure at Ponmudi and provide more adventurous experiences to the tourists. Trekking enthusiast Dhanya Sanal, spokesperson for the Defene Ministry in Thiruvananthapuram, welcomed the move of the forest department and stressed the need for eco-friendly and responsible camping.

“Thiruvananthapuram has several unexplored spots. Jungle camping would be a great experience for explorers and those with academic interests. One should be responsible for oneself and littering should be strictly avoided,” said Dhanya, who is the first woman who trekked to Agasthyarkoodam - the second highest peak in Kerala.