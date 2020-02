Thiruvananthapuram water supply to be affected from 4 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water supply will be affected in a few places in Thiruvananthapuram city from 4 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday. The unexpected shut down of water supply is in the wake of a crack being detected in the valve of the pipeline supplying water to Vellayambalam region from Aruvikkara.

As a result, the 74 MLD water treatment plant will be temporarily shut down, resulting in the water supply getting hindered.

The regions where water supply will be affected are Thirumala, PTP Nagar, Maruthamkuzhy, Pangode, Kanjirampara, Vattiyoorkavu, Kachani, Nettayam, Malamukal, Kulasekharam, Valiyavila, Kodunganoor, Kundamanbhagom, Punnaikkamugal, Mudavanmugal, Poojappura, Karamana, Nemom, Vellayani, Pappanamcode, Thrikkannapuram, Kaimanam, Karumom, Kalady, Nedumcaud, Attukal, Iranimuttom, Vallakadavu, Valiyathura, Kuriyathi, Chalai, Manacaud, Kamaleshwaram, Ambalathura, Poonthura, Beemapalli, Sreevaraham, Muttathara, Thiruvallom and Nelliyode.