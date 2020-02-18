Vattiyoorkavu to begin organic vegetable farming from Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vattiyoorkvu constituency will begin efforts towards revitalising the organic farming sector in a big way. The constituency will implement the agriculture department’s Jeevani programme with the distribution of vegetable seeds and saplings starting Wednesday. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the project at a function at 11.30 am on Wednesday at Muttada in the presence of Mayor K Sreekumar, Deputy Mayor Adv Rakhi Ravikumar and Agriculture Director K Vasuki. Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth told reporters that the Jeevani project will be combined with the city corporation’s people’s plan projects with assistance from cooperative banks.

As part of the initiative, political parties, residents associations, youths and service organisations will be roped in to start organic vegetable farming in maximum areas possible. The aim of the project is to make available organic produce to the public for the upcoming Vishu season and to rekindle the local market. The MLA said a programme called ‘Mapathon Vattiyoorkavu’ has been launched earlier to collect details about people engaged in organic vegetable cultivation and also the extent of fallow land where cultivation can be carried out.

Comprehensive education

‘Munbench’, an education programme aimed at overall development of students will be launched in the constituency on February 22. The programme is being implemented in association with the state government and the corporation with funds from the MLA’s Asset Development Fund. The inauguration of the programme and the foundation stone laying of a new building at Vattiyoorkavu Higher Secondary School will be held on the day. Books and bookshelves will also be distributed among the students. Organising vacation classes, setting up libraries in every classroom, launching new units of green army and constituting bicycle clubs in every school, setting up digital clubs, providing sports training, strengthening of pre-primary schools and creating model schools have been envisioned as part of the project.

Junction, road development

The MLA said that the marking of alignment of the road stretch, which will be widened from Sasthamangalam to Vazhayila via Vattiyoorkavu junction, will commence on February 19. The foundation stone laying for the Vattiyoorkavu junction development work as well as setting of boundaries will be done by Works Minister G Sudhakaran on March 4.

Skill development programme A three-day free skill development programme will be carried out for employees in hotels, restaurants, catering units and fast food eateries. Those who undergo the training programme will be provided with the Food Safety Training and Certification (Fostac) from National Skill Development Corporation. They will also be provided with uniforms.