Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vattiyoorkavu to begin organic vegetable farming from Wednesday

Vattiyoorkvu  constituency will begin efforts towards revitalising the organic farming sector in a big way.

Published: 18th February 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vattiyoorkvu constituency will begin efforts towards revitalising the organic farming sector in a big way. The constituency will implement the agriculture department’s Jeevani programme with the distribution of vegetable seeds and saplings starting Wednesday. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the project at a function at 11.30 am on Wednesday at Muttada in the presence of Mayor K Sreekumar, Deputy Mayor Adv Rakhi Ravikumar and Agriculture Director K Vasuki. Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth told reporters that the Jeevani project will be combined with the city corporation’s people’s plan projects with assistance from cooperative banks.

As part of the initiative, political parties, residents associations, youths and service organisations will be roped in to start organic vegetable farming in maximum areas possible. The aim of the project is to make available organic produce to the public for the upcoming Vishu season and to rekindle the local market. The MLA said a programme called ‘Mapathon Vattiyoorkavu’ has been launched earlier to collect details about people engaged in organic vegetable cultivation and also the extent of fallow land where cultivation can be carried out.

Comprehensive education

‘Munbench’, an education programme aimed at overall development of students will be launched in the constituency on February 22. The programme is being implemented in association with the state government and the corporation with funds from the MLA’s Asset Development Fund. The inauguration of the programme and the foundation stone laying of a new building at Vattiyoorkavu Higher Secondary School will be held on the day. Books and bookshelves will also be distributed among the students. Organising vacation classes, setting up libraries in every classroom, launching new units of green army and constituting bicycle clubs in every school, setting up digital clubs, providing sports training, strengthening of pre-primary schools and creating model schools have been envisioned as part of the project.

Junction, road development

The MLA said that the marking of alignment of the road stretch, which will be widened from Sasthamangalam to Vazhayila via Vattiyoorkavu junction, will commence on February 19. The foundation stone laying for the Vattiyoorkavu junction development work as well as setting of boundaries will be done by Works Minister G Sudhakaran on March 4.

Skill development programme A three-day free skill development programme will be carried out for employees in hotels, restaurants, catering units and fast food eateries. Those who undergo the training programme will be provided with the Food Safety Training and Certification (Fostac) from National Skill Development Corporation. They will also be provided with uniforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp