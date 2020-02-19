Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Despite ultimatum, protests continue in front of Secretariat

The notice said protesters are allowed to organise agitation for a maximum of 2 days; indefinite protests hinder free movement of pedestrians and motorists

Published: 19th February 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Writer B Rajeevan addresses the gathering in front of the tent raised by Justice for Walayar Kids Forum near the Secretariat. MLA V S Sivakumar and C R Neelakandan took part in the protest against the directive to remove the tent | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after the city police served eviction notices on all who have been staging protests for long in front of the Secretariat, including Shaheen Bagh solidarity protest and Justice for Walayar Kids Forum protest, those taking part in the agitation   have decided to continue with it.

The Cantonment police issued an ultimatum and served the notice on Sunday on all the protesters and they were given two days to shift voluntarily from the footpath in front of the Secretariat. In its notice, Cantonment police told the protesters that their tent was erected in a high-security zone, obstructing the view of the Secretariat. The notice said that the protesters are allowed to conduct their agitation for a maximum of two days and indefinite protests would result in hindrance to the free movement of pedestrians and motorists.

However, the protesters decided to continue their agitation. “We are doing a peaceful protest in a democratic way. Even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that peaceful protests against the CAA shall not be disrupted. We have also requested the CM to allow us to continue our protests,” said Medha Surendranath, who is part of the Shaheen Bagh solidarity protest.

In the case of Walayar protests, agitators said they will not stop unless the real culprits are brought to book. “If the demands are met, we will stop the protests and remove the tents. So, it is the duty of the government to meet our demands at the earliest. Our demands are to take action against DySP M J Sojan, who has helped the real culprits escape; to punish the real culprits responsible for the death of the two girls and find out what political or religious influence helped the culprits escape from the law,” said one of the organisers of the Walayar protest.

The Shaheen Bagh solidarity protest against CAA-NRC implementation began on February 2 while Tuesday marked the 24th day of Justice for Walayar kids forum protest. Meanwhile, According to D Sabu, Cantonment SI, the protesters have not moved voluntarily from the protest venues so far. “We have served notice to shift from the place voluntarily. But it is the duty of the city corporation to evict the protesters. For this, the corporation needs to ask for police protection. But the corporation has not conveyed anything so far. So, we will wait for one more day and take action accordingly,” he said.

Earlier, several affected residents’ associations and NGOs concerned in the city had urged the state government to relocate the protest venues. Though there have been many talks on the issue, no step has been taken so far. Whenever a protest march takes place in front of the Secretariat, one-way traffic on MG Road is blocked. In addition to holding protests, there are agitators who camp on the footpath for a long time leaving the pedestrians with no option but to use the busy roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp