Despite ultimatum, protests continue in front of Secretariat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after the city police served eviction notices on all who have been staging protests for long in front of the Secretariat, including Shaheen Bagh solidarity protest and Justice for Walayar Kids Forum protest, those taking part in the agitation have decided to continue with it.

The Cantonment police issued an ultimatum and served the notice on Sunday on all the protesters and they were given two days to shift voluntarily from the footpath in front of the Secretariat. In its notice, Cantonment police told the protesters that their tent was erected in a high-security zone, obstructing the view of the Secretariat. The notice said that the protesters are allowed to conduct their agitation for a maximum of two days and indefinite protests would result in hindrance to the free movement of pedestrians and motorists.

However, the protesters decided to continue their agitation. “We are doing a peaceful protest in a democratic way. Even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that peaceful protests against the CAA shall not be disrupted. We have also requested the CM to allow us to continue our protests,” said Medha Surendranath, who is part of the Shaheen Bagh solidarity protest.

In the case of Walayar protests, agitators said they will not stop unless the real culprits are brought to book. “If the demands are met, we will stop the protests and remove the tents. So, it is the duty of the government to meet our demands at the earliest. Our demands are to take action against DySP M J Sojan, who has helped the real culprits escape; to punish the real culprits responsible for the death of the two girls and find out what political or religious influence helped the culprits escape from the law,” said one of the organisers of the Walayar protest.

The Shaheen Bagh solidarity protest against CAA-NRC implementation began on February 2 while Tuesday marked the 24th day of Justice for Walayar kids forum protest. Meanwhile, According to D Sabu, Cantonment SI, the protesters have not moved voluntarily from the protest venues so far. “We have served notice to shift from the place voluntarily. But it is the duty of the city corporation to evict the protesters. For this, the corporation needs to ask for police protection. But the corporation has not conveyed anything so far. So, we will wait for one more day and take action accordingly,” he said.

Earlier, several affected residents’ associations and NGOs concerned in the city had urged the state government to relocate the protest venues. Though there have been many talks on the issue, no step has been taken so far. Whenever a protest march takes place in front of the Secretariat, one-way traffic on MG Road is blocked. In addition to holding protests, there are agitators who camp on the footpath for a long time leaving the pedestrians with no option but to use the busy roads.