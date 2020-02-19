Nutrition awareness programme held at GHSS, Venganoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In connection with the Nutrition Literacy programme jointly organised by the district medical office and Kerala State Nutrition Mission, various programmes were held at GHSS, Venganoor.

City corporation health standing committee chairman I P Binu inaugurated the event at a function held here. An exhibition on nutritious food and awareness programmes for children were held as part of the event.

Healthy juices, snacks, soups, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, breakfast and lunch items were some of the items exhibited during the ‘Healthy bites creativity challenge’, a nutrition awareness programme conducted at the venue.

The event was attended by many experts from various departments including State Iodine Deficiency Disorder Cell. Chief Scientific Officer of Kerala State Nutrition Mission S Tara Kumari delivered the vote of thanks during the valedictory function.