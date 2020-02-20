19th Assembly session to begin on March 2

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state assembly will convene its 19th session from March 2 to April 8. The substantially long session, without much breaks in between, is being convened to hold detailed discussions on demand for grants and passing of the state budget.

The cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend the governor to convene the session. In addition to budget discussions, a couple of legislations will also come up during the session. There will be no assembly on March 9 owing to Attukal Pongala.

Additional charge

Tourism Additional Director Theja Mylavarapu will be given additional charge of Special Officer, Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor. The Cabinet issued administrative nod for the second phase of ‘Jalagram’ project worth Rs 69 crore.