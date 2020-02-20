Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

8 days of dry taps leave 250 families in the lurch

Water being brought in tankers to Vellayambalam barely enough to meet the needs of residents; Elderly people worst sufferers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It's been eight days since the 250 families living in RNP Lane and Madankovil Lane in Vellayambalam received supply water. Even before the supply stopped completely, the residents used to get water for only two hours everyday. Though water is being brought in tankers, it is nowhere near enough to meet their needs.

“We have filed a petition with the ministers and also Kerala Water Authority officials. When we met the engineer this time, he couldn’t assure us of speedy resolution. There are some issues with the valve apparently. But the situation is nothing new here. Two months back something similar happened and we struggled hard to get the supply back,” said S Sujith, secretary, Vellayambalam Residents Association.
He said that most of the residents in these areas are senior citizens who live on their own and were unable to carry heavy buckets of water to their houses.

Allegedly, the water supply here got hit only after the supply to this area was moved from the Observatory water tank to PTP Nagar Water Tank. The residents believe that if the supply tank is changed, their issues will be sorted out to an extent.

Interestingly, one of the residents got a bill of `3,000 this month despite there being no regular water supply. They have now been asked by KWA officials to take daily readings on the meter and record them.  
There is another resident who relies on KWA tankers regularly for water, purchasing water at exorbitant rate. Nearby VJ Lane and Althara region are also affected by water shortage. In Althara, allegedly there is an independent line drawn to a flat in the area affecting the water supply to the households.

Change of tank
The supply got hit allegedly after the supply was moved from the Observatory water tank to PTP Nagar Water Tank

