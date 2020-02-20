Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Proposal to use corporation fund for waste management sparks row

The opposition UDF and BJP said that the agenda was not clear and that the proposed projects using the corporation fund were not listed in the agenda.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposal to complete `14 crore worth projects in solid waste management using own fund due to the delay in receiving state and central funds sparked a row in the city corporation council meeting held here on Tuesday.

The opposition UDF and BJP said that the agenda was not clear and that the proposed projects using the corporation fund were not listed in the agenda. The opposition also rallied against launch of any new projects.

Mayor K Sreekumar in his response said that the projects had already been approved and that only the use of fund was to be discussed now. Finally, with only BJP officially refusing to back the agenda, the proposal was passed. The fund will now be used for kitchen and aerobic bins and other projects associated with waste management which needs to be completed in a timely manner because of orders of the National Green Tribunal regarding the same. Corporation’s own fund will be recouped once the other funds are received.

Another agenda that had the debates gaining heat was the recommendation to spare the health inspectors who had failed to submit reports regarding the pre-monsoon cleaning last year. The pre-monsoon cleaning had come under scrutiny last year. ,specially because of the lack of it in many areas. With many health officers failing to submit the report, the issue had become even more serious. However, the health officer had recommended not taking any action against them.

