Sree Chitra’s stent graft to become less costlier

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The treatment for thoracic aortic aneurysm, a condition of expansion or ballooning of a section of the aorta (the major blood vessel that carries blood across the body) will now become an affordable one. This will get facilitated through Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) as it joined hands with National Aerospace Laboratories, Bengaluru, to develop an indigenous affordable stent-graft and its delivery system. SCTIMST comes under the department of Science and Technology.

At present, thoracic surgeons use imported stent-grafts for endovascular aortic repair making it a costlier affair. “In India, thoracic surgeons rely mainly on imported stent-grafts as there is no indigenous device available in the market. The imported stent-graft along with its delivery system costs anywhere around `3.5 lakh,” said an officer of SCTIMST. Other than this, there are practical issues as the imported stent-graft and delivery system are designed for the anatomy of the aorta of Europeans. It has a larger diameter catheter which is difficult to insert and pass through the femoral artery (a large artery in the thigh and the main arterial supply to the thigh and leg) of Indian patients. “SCTIMST decided to develop a stent-graft in this context. An asymmetric design has been provided to the stent-graft to affix itself to the inner aortic wall and to resist displacement during the flow of blood,” said the officer.

The device was developed by a team comprising of Sujesh Sreedharan, internal organs, biomedical technology wing; Jayadevan E R and Santhosh Kumar K, imaging sciences and interventional radiology and Unnikrishnan M, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery.