Capital to host Youth Theatre Festival from Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is all set to host the ‘Youth Theatre Festival of Kerala’, which ist aimed at promoting young theatre artists from across the State on Friday andSaturday at Tagore Theatre.Kollam Vijayeshwari artists, Ernakulam Suvarna theatres and Kozhikode Nataka Gramam are among the 14 teams that will feature in the fest organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYWB).

The participating teams were selected based on their performance in the district-level competitions.

“Screening of artists and competitions were also conducted. We plan to give a grant of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,000 to the artists who had secured the first, second and third positions respectively in the district-level competitions,” said P Biju, vice chairman of KSYWB.All the plays are directed by artists who are under 40 years old.

The theatre groups that manage to bag the top three positions will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. “Although there is no theme, we have encouraged them to do socially relevant plays,” said Krishnan Balakrishnan, coordinator of the fest.

A play by a transgender community which is not be included in the competition category will be staged before the valedictory function on Saturday. Renju Renjimar, Kerala’s first celebrity and bridal transgender makeup artist, is one of the actors who will be featuring in the play.

“The transgender artists had earlier informed us regarding the lack of suitable venues within the state. We hope that the fest will help them to reach a wider audience,” said a KSYWB official.