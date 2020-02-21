Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Confusion prevails over time-frame for renewal of driver’s licence

At present, only those applications submitted within 30 days after a year of the expiry of the licence or earlier are exempted from driving test, says Transport Commissioner

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Can a person whose driving licence had expired five years ago apply for its renewal without going through the driving test and other tiring procedures all over again?  Though such a provision exists till March 31 this year, many people have been unable to avail the benefit due to lack of awareness and confusion regarding its implementation by officials.  

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, had reduced the time frame for renewal of licence without driving test from five years to one year. Accordingly, RTOs have been renewing licences without insisting on driving test only for cases in which the licence expired a year ago.

After the amendment came into effect, the state government had expressed its concern over the steep hike in fines for traffic offences and the reduced time-frame for renewal of licence without insisting on driving test. Responding to the state’s concerns, the Centre said it would give time up to March 31, 2020, for the public to have their licences renewed as per the old provision.

This was conveyed by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari through a letter to state Transport Minister A K Saseendran on December 31. The Centre’s response was then communicated to the Transport Commissioner by Principal Secretary (Transport) on February 6. TNIE has obtained a copy of the communication.  

Officials unaware
Most of Sub-RTOs, especially in small towns, feigned ignorance when applicants whose licence expired five years ago approached them for renewal.“I was initially told that renewal without driving test applies to only those licences that expired within a year as per the amended rules. However, when I drew their attention to some media reports about the Centre’s relaxation till March 31, they hesitantly accepted my application,” said Suresh (name changed), an applicant at Irinjalakuda Sub-RTO.

‘Orders not received’
Transport Commissioner R Sreelekha told ‘Express’ that as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act, an application for renewal of licence should be submitted within 30 days after a year of the expiry of the licence, or earlier. “If not submitted within that period, the application will be treated as one for grant of fresh licence and all procedures for issue of the new licence will have to be followed,” she said.
Though the state government decided to revert to the earlier provision till March 31, 2020, no orders have been received to that effect so far, she clarified. At present, only those applications submitted within 30 days after a year of the expiry of the licence or earlier are exempted from driving test, she added.

