Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Illegal encroachments on footpaths pose difficulties

Illegal encroachments on footpaths along the Karamana-Pravachambalam stretch have become obstacles for pedestrians.

Published: 21st February 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Illegal encroachments on footpaths along the Karamana-Pravachambalam stretch have become obstacles for pedestrians. Stores and commercial outlets have taken over the newly laid footpath to display their wares or to park their vehicles, forcing pedestrians to walk on the roads leading to accidents.

Representatives of the  Federation of Residents’ Association Nemom sector (FRANS) have alleged that over 140 pedestrian deaths occurred in the Karamana and Nemom areas in 2019. Fourteen pedestrian deaths have occurred in the Nemon police station area alone.

Around 150 people, including the residents and members of FRANS, recently conducted a protest in front of the Nemom zonal office of the city corporation demanding action against the illegal encroachments.
“For more than 10 years, we have been protesting against the footpath encroachment which has led to several accidents. Pedestrians have no choice but to walk on the road,” said Mannagal Ramachandran, general secretary, FRANS.

“Elderly people who depend on these footpaths have to walk on the road amid the heavy traffic,” said Sam Kunju N, president of zone-16, Federation of Residents’ Association, Thiruvananthapuram. “Two weeks ago, we held a meeting with the Janamaithri Suraksha of the Nemom police station sector and issues such as traffic bottlenecks caused due to footpath encroachments, absence of CCTV cameras and illegal parking of vehicles were also discussed,” said Sam.

The FRANS representatives also said that although several complaints were raised, no action has been taken so far. “ We are planning to approach the High Court if further action is not taken by the authorities concerned,” they said.
 
Corp to take action
A meeting was held on Thursday with assistant executive engineers of Thiruvallam and Nemom zonal offices chaired by Town Planning Standing Committee chairperson Palayam Rajan and health officials of the corporation.

“Mayor K Sreekumar had also called for a council meeting regarding footpath encroachments and a decision was taken to remove encroachments and makeshift tents. In the drive conducted by the city corporation, 48 footpath encroachments were reported at service roads at Pappanamcode,” said Palayam Rajan.

“Health officials and town planning committee members will submit the report to the Mayor based on the footpath encroachments identified across the city in a meeting to be held on February 23. Based on this, strict action will be taken,” said Rajan.

Accidents due to obstacles
●    Over 140 pedestrian deaths have occurred in the Karamana and Nemom areas in 2019
●    14 pedestrian deaths occurred in the Nemon police station area alone
●    Around 150 people conducted a protest demanding action against the illegal encroachments

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp