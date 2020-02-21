Illegal encroachments on footpaths pose difficulties

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Illegal encroachments on footpaths along the Karamana-Pravachambalam stretch have become obstacles for pedestrians. Stores and commercial outlets have taken over the newly laid footpath to display their wares or to park their vehicles, forcing pedestrians to walk on the roads leading to accidents.

Representatives of the Federation of Residents’ Association Nemom sector (FRANS) have alleged that over 140 pedestrian deaths occurred in the Karamana and Nemom areas in 2019. Fourteen pedestrian deaths have occurred in the Nemon police station area alone.

Around 150 people, including the residents and members of FRANS, recently conducted a protest in front of the Nemom zonal office of the city corporation demanding action against the illegal encroachments.

“For more than 10 years, we have been protesting against the footpath encroachment which has led to several accidents. Pedestrians have no choice but to walk on the road,” said Mannagal Ramachandran, general secretary, FRANS.

“Elderly people who depend on these footpaths have to walk on the road amid the heavy traffic,” said Sam Kunju N, president of zone-16, Federation of Residents’ Association, Thiruvananthapuram. “Two weeks ago, we held a meeting with the Janamaithri Suraksha of the Nemom police station sector and issues such as traffic bottlenecks caused due to footpath encroachments, absence of CCTV cameras and illegal parking of vehicles were also discussed,” said Sam.

The FRANS representatives also said that although several complaints were raised, no action has been taken so far. “ We are planning to approach the High Court if further action is not taken by the authorities concerned,” they said.



Corp to take action

A meeting was held on Thursday with assistant executive engineers of Thiruvallam and Nemom zonal offices chaired by Town Planning Standing Committee chairperson Palayam Rajan and health officials of the corporation.

“Mayor K Sreekumar had also called for a council meeting regarding footpath encroachments and a decision was taken to remove encroachments and makeshift tents. In the drive conducted by the city corporation, 48 footpath encroachments were reported at service roads at Pappanamcode,” said Palayam Rajan.

“Health officials and town planning committee members will submit the report to the Mayor based on the footpath encroachments identified across the city in a meeting to be held on February 23. Based on this, strict action will be taken,” said Rajan.

Accidents due to obstacles

● Over 140 pedestrian deaths have occurred in the Karamana and Nemom areas in 2019

● 14 pedestrian deaths occurred in the Nemon police station area alone

● Around 150 people conducted a protest demanding action against the illegal encroachments