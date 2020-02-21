New support scheme for startups, says Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is devising a hassle-free support scheme for startup entrepreneurs. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said, Under this, the government will provide guarantee for the projects selected under the scheme.

The minister’s announcement came at the inaugural function of the mini adalat organised by the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) to settle its outstanding loans here on Thursday.

A committee headed by the IT secretary will select projects for the new scheme, Isaac said. The committee will examine the feasibility of the business proposals. The loan will be provided by the KFC and up to a maximum of `10 crore will be given to a project.