Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police quarters lie in a shamble

According to the CAG report, J2.81 crore meant for staff quarters has been diverted to construct luxury villas for top police officials

Published: 21st February 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A worn-out building in one of the city police quarters complexes

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst the uproar over the Comptroller and Audit General (CAG) pulling up the state police chief for diversion of funds to construct luxury villas for top cops, the 50-year-old city police quarters in Palayam paint a grim picture. The majority of the structures at the police quarters here have started to wear off due to lack of maintenance, posing threat to the residents.

The sorry state of the structures exposes the apathy of the higher authorities. As many as 260 families residing at 15 apartment complexes in the city police quarters are living in dilapidated homes. Large cracks can be seen on the stained walls of the concrete structures where hundreds reside. Leaking drains, uncovered sewers and lack of waste management are some of the other issues faced by the families of police staff.

According to the CAG report, the authorities have diverted around Rs 2.81 crore meant for staff quarters to construct luxury villas for top police officials.“We moved in here 16 years ago and no major renovation work has taken place in this period. They painted the house 14 years ago and now the cement has begun to peel off. The drain network is fixed temporarily when complaints are raised. We are afraid to question lest we lose our jobs or get transferred,” said a resident.

They survive in congested housing units inadequate for families. “It is difficult to raise children in a one-bedroom house. Several residents spend their money to repair the drainage here,” said another resident.
The city police quarters were inaugurated in 1973. Another resident said that some of the structures were on the verge of collapse.

“Earlier, the PWD would maintain the structures. Now the government has formed the Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation to undertake such work. There are no tiles in the bathroom and the kitchen paints a grim picture,” said the resident.

An official with the Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation said that they take up maintenance and construction work based on demand from the Police Department. “We take estimates when they ask us to. In the past two years, we haven’t received any such request from the department,” said the official. The official also added that the department has begun outsourcing major construction work to other agencies.

No major renovation
The city police quarters were inaugurated in 1973.  Due to lack of maintenance, large cracks can be seen on the stained walls of the concrete structures where hundreds of families reside.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp