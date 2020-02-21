Police quarters lie in a shamble

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst the uproar over the Comptroller and Audit General (CAG) pulling up the state police chief for diversion of funds to construct luxury villas for top cops, the 50-year-old city police quarters in Palayam paint a grim picture. The majority of the structures at the police quarters here have started to wear off due to lack of maintenance, posing threat to the residents.

The sorry state of the structures exposes the apathy of the higher authorities. As many as 260 families residing at 15 apartment complexes in the city police quarters are living in dilapidated homes. Large cracks can be seen on the stained walls of the concrete structures where hundreds reside. Leaking drains, uncovered sewers and lack of waste management are some of the other issues faced by the families of police staff.

According to the CAG report, the authorities have diverted around Rs 2.81 crore meant for staff quarters to construct luxury villas for top police officials.“We moved in here 16 years ago and no major renovation work has taken place in this period. They painted the house 14 years ago and now the cement has begun to peel off. The drain network is fixed temporarily when complaints are raised. We are afraid to question lest we lose our jobs or get transferred,” said a resident.

They survive in congested housing units inadequate for families. “It is difficult to raise children in a one-bedroom house. Several residents spend their money to repair the drainage here,” said another resident.

The city police quarters were inaugurated in 1973. Another resident said that some of the structures were on the verge of collapse.

“Earlier, the PWD would maintain the structures. Now the government has formed the Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation to undertake such work. There are no tiles in the bathroom and the kitchen paints a grim picture,” said the resident.

An official with the Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation said that they take up maintenance and construction work based on demand from the Police Department. “We take estimates when they ask us to. In the past two years, we haven’t received any such request from the department,” said the official. The official also added that the department has begun outsourcing major construction work to other agencies.

