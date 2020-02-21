Thiruvananthapuram school courts controversy for insisting on declaring religion in application form

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A government-aided school here courted controversy after it allegedly denied admission to a child on the grounds that parents refused to fill the 'religion' column in the admission form.

Naseem and his wife Dhanya were told by the authorities of St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Pattom, in Thiruvanathapuram, that they need to fill the 'religion' column in the admission application form. The couple, who had an interfaith marriage, had deliberately left the column vacant. The school is managed by the Syro-Malankara Catholic church and aided by the state government.

When the couple questioned the school authorities' action, the head of the Lower Primary section consulted with the management and insisted on a affidavit from the couple on why they were not stating religion, said Naseem.

The parents pointed out that the government has clarified that admission can be obtained in schools without recording the religion in the admission form.

In the wake of protest from the parents, the school decided to admit the child. However, Naseem and Dhanya have decided not to admit their child in the school.

Govt orders inquiry

General Education Minster C Raveendranath has directed the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) to inquire into the matter and submit a report to the government at the earliest. Further action would be decided on the basis of the DDE's report, the Minister said.