Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Voters’ list: Tamil Nadu poll panel approaches SC

The voters’ list for local body poll was entangled in a legal battle after the UDF approached the High Court against using the 2015 electoral roll.

Published: 21st February 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has approached the Supreme Court against the verdict of the division bench of the High Court that barred the poll panel from using the electoral roll of 2015 for the upcoming local body election.

The poll panel’s argument is that it is an independent Constitutional body and is free to decide which voters’ list to use. In its petition before the Supreme Court, the State Election Commission contented that any sort of intervention in its functioning was illegal.

The state poll panel maintains that using the 2019 electoral roll for local body poll was impractical and time consuming. In its petition, the state poll panel points out that preparing a fresh voters’ list on ward basis using the 2019 voters’ list would incur an additional expenditure of `10 crore.

The voters’ list for local body poll was entangled in a legal battle after the UDF approached the High Court against using the 2015 electoral roll. Though a single judge bench upheld the poll panel’s decision to use the 2015 electoral roll, it was turned down by the Division bench following an appeal by the UDF.
According to the State Election Commission, the 2019 electoral roll used in the recent Lok Sabha election has been prepared on the basis of booths in each assembly constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp