4.1 lakh to take KAS exam on Saturday; clash of date with bank test puts candidates in fix

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Preparations for the first Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) examination which is to be held at 1,534 centres across the state on Saturday have been completed. About 4.1 lakh candidates will write the examination which will be held in forenoon and afternoon sessions. The forenoon session is from 10 am to noon and afternoon session is from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

The highest number of centres is in Thiruvananthapuram district which is 261, while the lowest is at Wayanad (30). The centres will be under heavy police protection and the government arranged special KSRTC services.

The Kerala PSC has already sent out the Kerala Administrative Service official instructions for all the candidates. Those who skipped the forenoon examination won’t be allowed to write the examination in the afternoon session. The candidates should enter the exam hall 15 minutes before the examination. Each exam hall will have a maximum of 20 candidates. All halls will have a functional clock.

The scribe facility for the requested candidates will be arranged by the PSC officials. Mobile phones, digital watches, health bands are not allowed inside the hall. Candidates should carry admit card, ID card, and blue/black ballpoint pen. PSC has opened 24-hour helpline desk for candidates. For more clarifications you can contact the following numbers: 944 644 5483, 0471 2546260, 0471 2546264. Candidates will be allowed to keep their belongings in the cloakrooms.

The Commission had received 5,76,243 applications in all the three categories in which the KAS recruitment has been recommended. In the KAS exam scheme, the first paper (general) of the preliminary exam will carry 100 marks while the second paper will have general knowledge questions for 50 marks, questions for 30 marks for checking the expertise in administrative or local languages (Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada) and questions for 20 marks for checking English language knowledge. The General Education Department has already declared a holiday for all schools on Saturday.

According to the Kerala Civil Service Executive Special Rules, KAS officers will be posted across 29 departments in state government services.

Meanwhile, a section of candidates raised apprehensions over the date clashes with the IBPS Bank clerical examination. The bank tests are scheduled on February 22, February 29, March 1 and March 2. However, the candidates who received the date of February 22 are in a fix as they will have to skip one of the examinations.