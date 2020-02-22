Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Attorney-General convenes meeting to end Pandalam royal family row

Subsequently, the state government intervened and claimed the custodianship of the ornaments.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to end the ongoing row over between two factions of Pandalam royal family on the custodianship of ‘Thiruvabharanam’ (ornaments adorned on Lord Ayyappa idol), the Supreme Court-appointed mediator, Attorney-General K K Venugopal, on Friday held discussions with the factions -- royal family members and Pandalam palace executive council.

According to the Pandalam palace executive council, a general body meeting will be held in the beginning of March to resolve the issue. However, the royal family members who approached the apex court against the executive body, informed the attorney-general through their counsel that the executive body has not come up with any suggestions so far to end the dispute.

The counsel said the executive council had been taking decisions unilaterally without discussing the matters with the royal family members, which triggered the ongoing dispute. However, both the parties expressed displeasure at the court’s intervention in the dispute.

The present row was triggered by a long-pending dispute between two factions of the Pandalam palace -- the Valiyakoyikkal and Kochukoyikkal. Valiyakoyikkal now has the custodianship of the ornaments and these are kept at the Srambickal Palace adjoining the Valiyakoyikkal Sastha Temple at Pandalam. The Kochukoyikkal faction approached the court against the supremacy of members of the Valiyakoyikkal faction in the committee entrusted with the ornaments’ custody.

However, the Supreme Court, which considered the case, suggested that since the ornaments were believed to be presented by Lord Ayyappa’s foster father, Pandalam king, to the lord, the ornaments should be preferably in the government’s custody to ensure its security.

Will the dust settle?
A general body meeting will be held in the beginning of March to resolve the issue.
The royal family members informed the attorney-general that the executive body has not come up with any suggestions

