Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Attukal development plan fails to take off

The promised amenities for lakhs of devotees are nowhere to be seen; besides, state govt has released only a meagre Rs 2.77 cr for emergency work

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees offering pongala as part of Attukal Pongala last year

Devotees offering pongala as part of Attukal Pongala last year. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On March 9, lakhs of women will converge on Attukal for the annual festival spread over 10 days. Yet, the much-hyped Attukal Development Plan, which aimed at providing better amenities for the devotees arriving in the capital city for the pongala, has failed to take off. 

Four years ago, the Trivandrum Development Authority (TRIDA) submitted the master plan for the Attukal Township Project which proposed a pilgrim sub-centre in the 50-acre land adjacent to the Attukal temple. The main objective was to minimise the pongala spread and provide all infrastructure and amenities at the pilgrim centre. 

Former Devaswom Minister and MLA V S Sivakumar lashed out at the apathy of the ruling party. He alleged that the government has derailed the township project. “In the past four years, no solid efforts were made to implement the project. I raised the matter in the assembly and I was told that a Rs 28 crore worth of initiative under KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) was being developed for the scheme. But there is no such initiative,” he said.

An official with KIIFB confirmed that there was no allotment or project under KIIFB for the Attukal region. In 2018, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran relaunched the Attukal Development Plan and announced Rs 10 crore for its implementation. However, it remains on the back-burner. 
An official with the Town and Country Planning Department said that TRIDA has handed over the master plan to them. The official said the project is ongoing and they will require more time to finalise the details. “We received the plan a few weeks ago from TRIDA. We need more specific details on the components proposed in the master plan to prepare the detailed town planning scheme for the project. Some parts of the proposed 50-acre land are paddy fields and as per the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008, they are not to be converted for other purposes. The plan comprises 15 structures including two auditoriums,” said the official. 

Annadana Mandapam, three steel bridges across the Killiyar and bigger footpaths are some of the components in the project. Now, with only two weeks left for Attukal Pongala, the authorities have released around Rs 2.77 crore for emergency work to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Allegations are rife that the allotment is less compared to previous years. Councillor V Giri of Kamaleswaram, one of the wards close to the Attukal temple, said during UDF government’s tenure, they used to allot Rs 5 crore for emergency work in the festival zone. Around 29 wards under the corporation are part of the Attukal Township Project. 

much-hyped

  • Four years ago, the Trivandrum Development Authority submitted the master plan for the Attukal Township Project with a pilgrim sub-centre
  • TThe main objective was to minimise the pongala spread and provide all infrastructure and amenities at the pilgrim centre
  • But the apathy of the government derailed the project. And now, the authorities have released only Rs 2.77 crore for emergency work this year
Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp