CII to adopt 10 govt schools in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will adopt 10 schools and uphold 125 entrepreneurs. This was announced by Paul Thomas, chairman of CII Kerala, at the CII Leadership Conclave on the topic ‘The emerging leaders’ organised in the state capital.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose, who inaugurated the first edition of the leadership conclave, spoke about the need for efficient leaders in administration.

He stressed on the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in driving future leadership. Shashi Tharoor, MP, spoke about the need to have leaders who are excellent team players. He said the best way to create leaders is to challenge people to do things which will reveal qualities.

Other speakers at the conclave were Baby Mathew, chairman, CII Thiruvananthapuram zone and chairman and managing director of Somatheeram Group of Companies; Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command; Joseph Cherian, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy; actor Sheela and Thanvi Butt, personal brand strategist and celebrity speaking coach.