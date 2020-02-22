Govt extends treasury restrictions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has extended the treasury restrictions effected on January 23 in the wake of the worsening fiscal condition. The Finance Department on February 20 has asked the treasuries to limit payments over Rs 50,000 to selected categories only.

The curbs will be applicable to the local self-government as well. The 23 categories include HR claims, kerosene subsidy to fishermen, medical reimbursement and necessary expenses for running government offices like power, telephone and mess charges.

The restriction will not be applicable for private savings bank accounts of individuals. But uncertainty continues over the savings bank accounts of PSUs, universities.